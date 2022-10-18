Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

