Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11,365.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

