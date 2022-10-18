Essex LLC Sells 270 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

