Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.