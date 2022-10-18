Essex LLC Sells 358 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AON by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AON Stock Performance
Shares of AON opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.51 and a 200 day moving average of $284.38.
AON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.
Insider Transactions at AON
In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AON (AON)
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.