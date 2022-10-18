Essex LLC Boosts Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Asana by 39.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 61.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Asana by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $8,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

