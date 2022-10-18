Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $231,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,380 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

