CVS Health Co. (CVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

CVS Health has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

