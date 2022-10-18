Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 4,933 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 31,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.71. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.