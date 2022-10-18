Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

