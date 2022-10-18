US Bancorp DE Has $53.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 477,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $53,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

QUAL stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.