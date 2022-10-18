Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,750 shares of company stock worth $3,246,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.