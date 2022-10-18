McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

McKesson stock opened at $354.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.10 and its 200-day moving average is $334.97. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $200.74 and a 1 year high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

