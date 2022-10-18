3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

