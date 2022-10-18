Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

