US Bancorp DE Sells 66,862 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.87% of MDU Resources Group worth $47,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,995,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

