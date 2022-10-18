Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.1 %

SWK opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

