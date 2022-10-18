Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.