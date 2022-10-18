Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 171,126 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,057 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of eBay by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

About eBay

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

