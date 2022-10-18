Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $220.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average is $227.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

