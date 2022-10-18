Smith Salley & Associates Sells 4,365 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 593,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MO opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

