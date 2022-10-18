Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 987,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,244,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 394,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

