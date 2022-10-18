GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes $204,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE GE opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.