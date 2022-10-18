Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 95 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.68.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

