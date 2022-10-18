Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Pentair by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

