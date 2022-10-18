New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,995 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $32,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Biogen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Biogen by 33.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 1.9 %

Biogen stock opened at $269.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $284.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.31.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.