Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.32 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,609,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 4.7 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.