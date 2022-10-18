Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 1,840 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862,802 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.