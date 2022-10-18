Short Interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Increases By 7.2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 55,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

