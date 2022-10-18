Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in September

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $109,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.52. Argan has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.