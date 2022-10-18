Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,625 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 228.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

