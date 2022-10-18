FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 115,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

