Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,479 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.4 %
TCOM opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.