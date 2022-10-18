Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,479 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.4 %

TCOM opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group Company Profile

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.