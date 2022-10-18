New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $34,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.