US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $51,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

