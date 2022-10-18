New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.35 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $36,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Shares of WBA opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

