Leuthold Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

