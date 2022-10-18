Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 123,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.