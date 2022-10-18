New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $242.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

