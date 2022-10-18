New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $29,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

