Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $309,240,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.