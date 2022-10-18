Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 165 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

