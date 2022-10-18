Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,509 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $336,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REXR stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

