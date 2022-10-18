The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on November 15th

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.9133 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Shares of PG stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

