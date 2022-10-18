Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. City State Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.