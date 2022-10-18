US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,260 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toro were worth $65,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. City State Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.