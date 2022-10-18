Leuthold Group LLC Sells 601 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.5 %

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

