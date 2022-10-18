Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 321,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 309,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOTL opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

