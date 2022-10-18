Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. City State Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 171,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 135,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

