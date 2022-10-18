Cowen Upgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Outperform

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XYL. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $207,124,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Xylem by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.